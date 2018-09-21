Jimmy Butler's Camp Reportedly Calls Trade Rumors 'Manufactured'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler's camp is unhappy about reports that the four-time All-Star requested to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, one source in Butler's camp described the rumor as being "manufactured" by Minnesota's "ownership mouthpieces."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.