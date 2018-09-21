Jimmy Butler's Camp Reportedly Calls Trade Rumors 'Manufactured'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler's camp is unhappy about reports that the four-time All-Star requested to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, one source in Butler's camp described the rumor as being "manufactured" by Minnesota's "ownership mouthpieces."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

