NBA Rumors: Ex-Knicks Guard Jarrett Jack Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Pelicans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly bringing back a familiar face.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, guard Jarrett Jack agreed to a one-year contract with the team. Jack played for the franchise during the 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2016-17 seasons and figures to bring veteran experience to the 2018-19 squad at 34 years old.

Charania added more context to the signing, noting it will be a non-guaranteed deal and give Jack the chance to "compete for a reserve point guard spot."

New Orleans already has Jrue Holiday as an established ball-handler, although Rajon Rondo departed this offseason and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jack will have to compete against the likes of Frank Jackson and Elfrid Payton for playing time on the perimeter.

The Georgia Tech product has been in the league since he was a first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2005, and he's laced it up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks in addition to New Orleans.

Jack played for the Knicks last season and averaged 7.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds a night while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three-point range in 62 contests.

He has averaged double-digit scoring totals in eight different seasons, although his career high came when he posted 15.6 points per game for New Orleans in 2011-12.

While it would be unrealistic to expect him to tally those numbers again at this stage of his career, he provides additional backcourt depth to a Pelicans squad looking to make a run in the Western Conference after reaching the second round of the playoffs last season.