Every NBA Team's Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for 2018-19

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The best part of the NBA offseason is almost everything feels possible for the upcoming campaign.

Sure, we might assume there are only a handful of contenders. And even then, we probably expect the Golden State Warriors to claim their fourth championship in five years.

But there's so much more to basketball's greatest marathon than its final stage.

The journey is usually just as good—and sometimes better—than the end result. Since all 30 squads are set to make that trip, we're glimpsing into the crystal ball to see the best- and worst-case scenarios awaiting each club.