Lakers Rumors: Andrew Bynum Working Out in Team Facility Amid Comeback Attempt

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 21: Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers stretches before Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2012 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum has reportedly worked out in the team's facilities this week as he attempts an NBA comeback.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Lakers allowed Bynum to use their gym, but they haven't put him through an official free-agent workout.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native, who won two NBA championships with Los Angeles and earned an All-Star Game selection in 2012, last played with the Indiana Pacers in 2014. He also made stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He averaged 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 418 regular-season games. He only played all 82 games once in his eight years, however, and appeared in 65 or fewer contests in every other campaign because of injury issues, including persistent knee problems.

Bynum never formally retired from basketball and previously told TMZ Sports in March 2016 he would consider making an NBA return.

"Anything is possible," he said at the time.

Alas, the center is seven years removed from meaningful production at the pro level and the sport has shifted more toward perimeter-oriented play during his absence thanks to the success of the Golden State Warriors.

That makes a successful Bynum comeback unlikely. It will be intriguing to see whether he gets any invites to training camp when preparations for the new season ramp up later this month, though.

   

Related

    Ray Allen Details What Lakers Offer Could Get Him Out of Retirement

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ray Allen Details What Lakers Offer Could Get Him Out of Retirement

    Dan Duangdao
    via Lakers Nation

    Bron Does Dares for 'I Promise' School

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Bron Does Dares for 'I Promise' School

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Best NBA Careers Ruined by Injuries

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Best NBA Careers Ruined by Injuries

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Battle Between Hart, KCP Will Be Key in Lakers Camp

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Battle Between Hart, KCP Will Be Key in Lakers Camp

    Trevor Lane
    via Lakers Nation