Lakers Rumors: Andrew Bynum Working Out in Team Facility Amid Comeback Attempt

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum has reportedly worked out in the team's facilities this week as he attempts an NBA comeback.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Lakers allowed Bynum to use their gym, but they haven't put him through an official free-agent workout.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native, who won two NBA championships with Los Angeles and earned an All-Star Game selection in 2012, last played with the Indiana Pacers in 2014. He also made stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He averaged 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 418 regular-season games. He only played all 82 games once in his eight years, however, and appeared in 65 or fewer contests in every other campaign because of injury issues, including persistent knee problems.

Bynum never formally retired from basketball and previously told TMZ Sports in March 2016 he would consider making an NBA return.

"Anything is possible," he said at the time.

Alas, the center is seven years removed from meaningful production at the pro level and the sport has shifted more toward perimeter-oriented play during his absence thanks to the success of the Golden State Warriors.

That makes a successful Bynum comeback unlikely. It will be intriguing to see whether he gets any invites to training camp when preparations for the new season ramp up later this month, though.