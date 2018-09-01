Yasiel Puig's Home Reportedly Target of Attempted Burglary

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's home was the target of a burglary earlier this week.

Per TMZ Sports, two men attempted to break into Puig's house in San Fernando Valley on Thursday when his Ring security device went off on his cell phone and he was able to yell at them to get them to run away from the scene.

TMZ added this marks the third time since March 2017 that burglars have made their way to Puig's home.

In March 2017, police officials told reporters more than $170,000 in jewelry and other items were taken from Puig's home.

Shortly after Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros last November, a man broke into the house and stole costume jewelry that carried a value of $150.

Mark David of Variety reported the Dodgers All-Star purchased his house in San Fernando Valley in October 2014. He also bought another place in Encino, California, three years later.

TMZ noted there aren't any suspects in the latest attempted burglary at Puig's house.

The 27-year-old Puig is in his sixth season with the Dodgers. He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2014.