Tom Brady's Trainer Alex Guerrero Rides Patriots Preseason Plane

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, was reportedly on the team flight ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

In January, ESPN's Seth Wickersham published a report about a potential disconnect between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick with Guerrero as a central figure.

Per Wickersham, Belichick stopped including Guerrero on team flights after previously allowing him to fly with the team.

Despite reportedly being banned from team flights last season, Guerrero's access to Gillette Stadium was not restricted, according to Reiss.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman are among the other Patriots players who receive treatment from Guerrero.

Reiss noted that Guerrero has been seen inside the Patriots locker room regularly as of late.

After sitting out the Pats' preseason opener against the Washington Redskins, Brady started their 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

The reigning NFL MVP threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

After Friday's game against Carolina and their final preseason game against the New York Giants next week, the Patriots will open the regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9.