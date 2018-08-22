Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland to Let $3M from Kyrie Irving Deal Expire

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly unlikely to use the $3 million remaining on the trade exception they acquired last offseason from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving deal.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have until Wednesday to use the exception, but they plan to let it expire.

The Irving deal brought Cleveland a $5.8 million trade exception, and it used $2.8 million of that to acquire small forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers on August 7.

For Irving, the Cavaliers received guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick (Collin Sexton), a 2020 second-round selection and the trade exception.

Thomas and Crowder are no longer with the team.

Per Vardon, the Cavs also have two more trade exceptions set to expire Oct. 15—one for $2.5 million and one for $1.3 million.

The Cavaliers will have a new look during the 2018-19 season after LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Veterans Kevin Love, JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Tristan Thompson are still in place, but younger players such as Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Zizic are likely to have expanded roles.