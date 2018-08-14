Dwight Howard's Trainer: C Wants to 'Evolve Into' Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Washington Wizards recently acquired center Dwight Howard poses for a photo during a news conference in Washington, Monday, July 23, 2018. Howard, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 16.6 points per game and 12.5 rebounds last season with the Charlotte Hornets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard isn't planning on retiring any time soon.

According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, the 14-year NBA veteran told his trainer, Ed Downs, last year that he wants to play until he's 40 years old.

In order to accomplish that goal, Howard's other trainer, Justin Zormelo, said Howard has some grand plans: "He wants to evolve into [New Orleans Pelicans power forward] Anthony Davis, into [Golden State Warriors small forward] Kevin Durant, but his own version of that."

Howard, who turns 33 in December, is set to enter his first season with the Wiz after getting bought out by the Brooklyn Nets following a trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

