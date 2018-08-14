Dwight Howard's Trainer: C Wants to 'Evolve Into' Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard isn't planning on retiring any time soon.

According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, the 14-year NBA veteran told his trainer, Ed Downs, last year that he wants to play until he's 40 years old.

In order to accomplish that goal, Howard's other trainer, Justin Zormelo, said Howard has some grand plans: "He wants to evolve into [New Orleans Pelicans power forward] Anthony Davis, into [Golden State Warriors small forward] Kevin Durant, but his own version of that."

Howard, who turns 33 in December, is set to enter his first season with the Wiz after getting bought out by the Brooklyn Nets following a trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

