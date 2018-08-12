EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 1 Matches

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Champions Manchester City got their 2018-19 campaign off to a great start with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, while Liverpool waltzed past West Ham United on Sunday, winning 4-0.

Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva scored the goals for the Sky Blues, while Sadio Mane bagged a double for the Reds. Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah also opened their accounts.

Here are Sunday's results:

Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United

Southampton 0-0 Burnley

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City

The latest Premier League standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Liverpool, 1, +4, 3

Chelsea, 1, +3, 3

Manchester City, 1, +2, 3

Bournemouth, 1, +2, 3

Crystal Palace, 1, +2, 3

Watford, 1, +2, 3

Manchester United, 1, +1, 3

Tottenham, 1, +1, 3

Everton, 1, +0, 1

Wolves, 1, +0, 1

Burnley, 1, +0, 1

Southampton, 1, +0, 1

Leicester City, 1, -1, 0

Newcastle, 1, -1, 0

Arsenal, 1, -2, 0

Brighton & Hove, 1, -2, 0

Cardiff City, 1, -2, 0

Fulham, 1, -2, 0

Huddersfield Town, 1, -3, 0

West Ham, 1, -4, 0

Liverpool's Premier League campaign got off to a cracking start, as the Reds scored four goals and barely gave away any chances against an overmatched and underwhelming Hammers side.

To say the visitors didn't make a good impression would be an understatement:

Salah opened the scoring after just 19 minutes, and a double from Mane all but ended West Ham's resilience. The pace of the contest dropped in the second half, but there was enough time for Sturridge to add his name to the scoresheet as well.

Liverpool could have scored more, but a 4-0 win to start the season is a great result, nonetheless. New goalkeeper Alisson Becker had a flawless official debut, but perhaps the top performance came from midfielder Naby Keita, another summer arrival.

Fans―and former Red John Arne Riise―were ecstatic:

It's too early to make any sweeping conclusions, as this was just one match and West Ham were truly horrific, but Liverpool are already looking sharp.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal put together a valiant first effort under new manager Unai Emery, but they fell short against the defending champions:

Sterling opened the scoring with a great solo effort in the first half, aided by some poor defending and a bad effort from Petr Cech. There was nothing the stopper could do about Silva's wonder strike after the break, though.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Burnley both had their chances but shared the spoils in a scoreless draw. The level of play from both sides was encouraging, but they'll have to improve on their efficiency moving forward.