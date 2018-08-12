EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 1 Matches

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 12, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Champions Manchester City got their 2018-19 campaign off to a great start with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, while Liverpool waltzed past West Ham United on Sunday, winning 4-0.

Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva scored the goals for the Sky Blues, while Sadio Mane bagged a double for the Reds. Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah also opened their accounts.

Here are Sunday's results:

Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United

Southampton 0-0 Burnley

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City

   

The latest Premier League standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Liverpool, 1, +4, 3

Chelsea, 1, +3, 3

Manchester City, 1, +2, 3

Bournemouth, 1, +2, 3

Crystal Palace, 1, +2, 3

Watford, 1, +2, 3

Manchester United, 1, +1, 3

Tottenham, 1, +1, 3

Everton, 1, +0, 1

Wolves, 1, +0, 1

Burnley, 1, +0, 1

Southampton, 1, +0, 1

Leicester City, 1, -1, 0

Newcastle, 1, -1, 0

Arsenal, 1, -2, 0

Brighton & Hove, 1, -2, 0

Cardiff City, 1, -2, 0

Fulham, 1, -2, 0

Huddersfield Town, 1, -3, 0

West Ham, 1, -4, 0

   

Liverpool's Premier League campaign got off to a cracking start, as the Reds scored four goals and barely gave away any chances against an overmatched and underwhelming Hammers side.

To say the visitors didn't make a good impression would be an understatement:

Salah opened the scoring after just 19 minutes, and a double from Mane all but ended West Ham's resilience. The pace of the contest dropped in the second half, but there was enough time for Sturridge to add his name to the scoresheet as well.

Liverpool could have scored more, but a 4-0 win to start the season is a great result, nonetheless. New goalkeeper Alisson Becker had a flawless official debut, but perhaps the top performance came from midfielder Naby Keita, another summer arrival.

Fans―and former Red John Arne Riise―were ecstatic:

It's too early to make any sweeping conclusions, as this was just one match and West Ham were truly horrific, but Liverpool are already looking sharp.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal put together a valiant first effort under new manager Unai Emery, but they fell short against the defending champions:

Sterling opened the scoring with a great solo effort in the first half, aided by some poor defending and a bad effort from Petr Cech. There was nothing the stopper could do about Silva's wonder strike after the break, though.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Burnley both had their chances but shared the spoils in a scoreless draw. The level of play from both sides was encouraging, but they'll have to improve on their efficiency moving forward.

Related

    Emery's Choices Backfire in Arsenal Defeat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Emery's Choices Backfire in Arsenal Defeat

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Hot Takes: Salah & Mane Huge Rivals for Golden Boot

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Salah & Mane Huge Rivals for Golden Boot

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Table: Liverpool Lead After Opening Weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Table: Liverpool Lead After Opening Weekend

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Coming Up: Frankfurt vs. Bayern in German Super Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coming Up: Frankfurt vs. Bayern in German Super Cup

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website