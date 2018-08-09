Drew Pomeranz Demoted to Red Sox Bullpen Amid Struggles

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their pitching rotation by moving Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen.

Per MLB.com's Ian Browne, Brian Johnson will take Pomeranz's spot in Boston's starting rotation.

Pomeranz is one of the few things that has gone wrong for the Red Sox in 2018. The 29-year-old has a 6.31 ERA with 44 strikeouts, 32 walks and 10 home runs allowed in 51.1 innings over 11 starts.

Injuries have also been a problem for Pomeranz. He missed nearly two months in June and July after being placed on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

Johnson has appeared in 29 games this season, including eight starts. The southpaw has a 4.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Boston's rotation is going to get another boost on Sunday when Chris Sale is expected to be activated off the disabled list to start against the Baltimore Orioles.

With an 81-34 record entering Thursday, the Red Sox have a commanding nine-game lead in the American League standings over the Houston Astros. Their starting rotation ranks third in the AL with a 3.52 ERA.