Stephen Curry Says Donald Trump's LeBron James Tweet Based in Racism

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are competitors on the court, but the Golden State Warriors star has the four-time MVP's back when it comes to standing up to the sitting president.

"That rhetoric is all based in some longstanding racism in terms of black men with a voice in power," Curry said of Donald Trump's tweet questioning James' intelligence, per Logan Murdock of the Mercury News. "Unfortunately, that's being revealed more and more as the days go on."

Trump tweeted about James' interview with CNN's Don Lemon late Friday night:

The Mercury News shared more of Curry's comments on its YouTube page:

Trump was responding to James' conversation with Lemon in which the Los Angeles Lakers star said of the president, "What I've noticed over the past few months, he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."

A number of athletes across the sports world came to James' defense and were critical of Trump in the aftermath of the tweet, including Curry himself:

James and Curry have been a united front against Trump in the past, as James tweeted about the former host of The Apprentice and called him a "bum" when he rescinded a White House invitation for Curry and the Warriors following their 2017 NBA Finals win.

James then said neither team would accept a White House invitation when his Cleveland Cavaliers were playing the Warriors in the 2018 Finals, and Curry said "I agree with 'Bron," per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Curry also called the president an ass in February 2017 when he said Trump was an asset to the country "if you remove the 'et' from asset," per Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News.

It is clear he hasn't changed his mind following the latest basketball-related tweet from the president.