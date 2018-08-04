Sports World Reacts to Donald Trump Ripping LeBron James' Intelligence

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

LeBron James speaks at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by the The LeBron James Family Foundation and is run by the Akron Public Schools. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

The sports world, including several fellow NBA players, came to the defense of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after United States President Donald Trump insulted the four-time MVP's intelligence in a Twitter message Friday night.

Trump reacted to a Monday interview with James by CNN's Don Lemon with this tweet:

LeBron spoke with Lemon about the opening of the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio, that he funded, and during the interview he said Trump was using sports and athletes to divide the country for political gain.

"What I've noticed over the past few months [is] he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to," James said.

The reaction from other athletes was swift:

James clashed with Trump in September 2017 when he called the President a "bum" and said visiting the White House "was a great honor until you showed up" after the Golden State Warriors' offer to attend, which they planned to decline anyway, was publicly rescinded.

Related

    Donald Trump Tweets Shot at LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donald Trump Tweets Shot at LeBron

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    John Starks Says LBJ Is Hurting Legacy by Joining Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    John Starks Says LBJ Is Hurting Legacy by Joining Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    Deng: I Would Rather 'be elsewhere' If LAL Won't Play Me

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Deng: I Would Rather 'be elsewhere' If LAL Won't Play Me

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    Overseas Elite Win TBT and $2M Prize

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Overseas Elite Win TBT and $2M Prize

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report