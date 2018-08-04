Sports World Reacts to Donald Trump Ripping LeBron James' Intelligence

Sports World Reacts to Donald Trump Ripping LeBron James' IntelligenceAugust 4, 2018
The sports world, including several fellow NBA players, came to the defense of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after United States President Donald Trump insulted the four-time MVP's intelligence in a Twitter message Friday night.
Trump reacted to a Monday interview with James by CNN's Don Lemon with this tweet:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!
LeBron spoke with Lemon about the opening of the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio, that he funded, and during the interview he said Trump was using sports and athletes to divide the country for political gain.
"What I've noticed over the past few months [is] he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to," James said.
The reaction from other athletes was swift:
Matt Barnes @Matt_NBC4
Re: that Trump tweet. That angers me beyond belief. I don’t want my future kids growing up in a world where two Black men, accomplished in their field, are called dumb because they disagree with your views. LeBron should be commended this week for his actions, not insulted.
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC
Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR
This is a late night tweet from the PRESIDENT. This tweet is immature and offensive. I would like to know why he considers these two successful black men “dumb”. I know why. Some of y’all need to start believing what he is showing you. 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/iE79LtGqBz
James clashed with Trump in September 2017 when he called the President a "bum" and said visiting the White House "was a great honor until you showed up" after the Golden State Warriors' offer to attend, which they planned to decline anyway, was publicly rescinded.
