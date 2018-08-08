Bartolo Colon Sets Record for Most Wins by Latin American Pitcher

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Texas Rangers star Bartolo Colon added another impressive accomplishment to his resume Tuesday, becoming the winningest Latin American pitcher in major league history.

The Dominican Republic native earned his 246th career win against the Seattle Mariners, putting him one ahead of Dennis Martinez.

Colon is in his 21st season, having earned four All-Star selections and the 2005 American League Cy Young Award while spending time with 11 organizations.

The 45-year-old has been up and down with the Rangers in 2018; he improved to just 6-10 with his latest outing and has a 5.18 ERA after allowing four earned runs in seven innings Tuesday.

Still, the record was important enough for him to remain in the majors after finishing last year with 240 career wins.

"He just wants to win six more games, and then he will retire," former Minnesota Twins teammate Ervin Santana said of Colon in January, per Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

The veteran tied Martinez on June 30 but was saddled with a loss in each of his next five starts.

He got back in the win column Tuesday, though, and finally landed in the record books.