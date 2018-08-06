George Springer to Go on 10-Day DL with Thumb Injury, Miss About 2 Weeks

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are planning to place outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list with a thumb injury Monday.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported the news.

Springer, 28, is expected to miss two weeks with the injury. He left Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after hurting the thumb on a headfirst slide.

"He was in a lot of pain," Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters. "It was obviously bothering him, so it was an easy decision to bring him out and get evaluated."

Springer had missed only four games due to injury this season, though it's been far from his best effort. The slugger is hitting .250/.335/.436 with 19 home runs and 58 runs batted in, putting him well below a 30-homer pace.

The Astros are already without Jose Altuve, who is set to go under an evaluation on his injured knee this week.

"I think it feels like (a setback) only because we've eliminated San Francisco as a possibility," Hinch told reporters. "I don't know that we can consider it a setback other than we can consider that he needs more time to heal."

Losing two of their biggest names could become a problem in an increasingly competitive AL West. Houston's lead in the division is only four games over the Oakland Athletics, and they're 6.5 games away from being pushed out of the playoffs entirely.