Barcelona Transfer News: Everton Reportedly Beat Manchester United to Yerry Mina

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - MAY 13: Yerry Mina of Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Yerry Mina could swap Barcelona for Everton, despite being strongly linked with Manchester United recently. A report from Sport (h/t TalkSport's Michael Benson) has detailed how the Toffees have agreed a deal worth £28.5 million (€32 million) to sign the Colombia international centre-back.

Mina is expected to move to Goodison Park on a five-year contract. This follows Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal reporting both Everton and United had gone cold on the idea of signing the 23-year-old.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

