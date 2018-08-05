Barcelona Transfer News: Everton Reportedly Beat Manchester United to Yerry Mina

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Yerry Mina could swap Barcelona for Everton, despite being strongly linked with Manchester United recently. A report from Sport (h/t TalkSport's Michael Benson) has detailed how the Toffees have agreed a deal worth £28.5 million (€32 million) to sign the Colombia international centre-back.

Mina is expected to move to Goodison Park on a five-year contract. This follows Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal reporting both Everton and United had gone cold on the idea of signing the 23-year-old.

