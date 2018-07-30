Report: Ian Kinsler Traded to Red Sox; Angels Receive Williams Jerez, Ty Buttrey

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a four-time All-Star prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline.

On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the American League East leaders acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels. Jon Heyman of Fancred reported on the return package, noting the Angels received pitchers Williams Jerez and Ty Buttrey.

According to Rosenthal, Los Angeles also provided the Red Sox with $1.8 million of the remaining $3.6 million Kinsler is owed this season.

Heyman speculated this move suggests Boston is concerned with second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who has played a mere three games this season. Boston manager Alex Cora didn't rule out a 2018 return for Pedroia even though he underwent cartilage restoration surgery on his knee before the season and is on the disabled list with knee inflammation, per Lauren Campbell of NESN.

Even without Pedroia, the Red Sox have built a healthy lead in the American League East and are six games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Adding Kinsler only makes Boston stronger, including on the defensive side. He won a Gold Glove in 2016 and is responsible for 10 defensive runs saved this season, per FanGraphs.

Offensively, Kinsler is slashing .239/.304/.406 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. Those aren't the type of numbers indicative of much of his career, which features five seasons with at least 20 home runs—including the last two—and two with more than 30 from when he was on the Texas Rangers.

Still, Chad Jennings of The Athletic noted Kinsler is still a worthwhile addition even with a dip in offensive production:

As for the Angels, they are in fourth place in the American League West and at least ensured a return package with Kinsler set for unrestricted free agency following the season.

Boston has its eye on a playoff berth and more, and Kinsler gives it a postseason-experienced veteran (37 playoff game appearances) who can help anchor the infield defense and provide timely hitting.