Andrew McCutchen Officially Traded to Yankees; Giants Get Prospects

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Right fielder Andrew McCutchen has been traded for the second time in 2018.

The New York Yankees announced on Friday they acquired McCutchen and cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants for minor leaguers Abiatal Avelino and Juan De Paula.

The move comes after McCutchen was traded to the Giants in January from the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he had become an extremely popular figure among fans during a nine-year stay with the team.

Few players in McCutchen's generation can match his accomplishments. He is a five-time All-Star, 2012 Gold Glove award winner and 2013 National League MVP. While he was a center fielder for most of his career, he moved to right field in 2017 as a member of the Pirates and remained there in San Francisco.

He posted a .255/.357/.415 slash line with the Giants, which was below the standards he set during his prime years in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen drilled more than 20 home runs in seven straight seasons from 2011 to 2017 and hit above .280 six times, going above .300 in three of those seasons. He has established himself as a multi-tool player who can hurt opposing teams with his bat, glove and power.

He still figures to bring some of that upside to the Yankees at just 31 years old, and he will hope a change of scenery brings an improvement in his form.

It's not particularly surprising that the Giants moved McCutchen. Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reported multiple teams were linked to him in trade discussions prior to this swap.

Even though San Francisco was still alive in the National League West race, it secured a return for McCutchen ahead of his free agency in the offseason.

With both Aaron Judge (wrist) and Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) on the disabled list, the Yanks were in need of outfield depth.

Once Judge comes back, the Yankees will have the option of rotating McCutchen, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks in the outfield with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter.

McCutchen is no longer the MVP-caliber player he once was, but due to his combination of experience, pop, speed and defensive acumen, he is a great fit on a Yankees team looking to contend for a championship.