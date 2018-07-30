Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: Rivals See 'No Chance' of Nationals Dealing Star

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper takes a lead during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Although Bryce Harper is set to enter free agency after the season, the Washington Nationals reportedly have no interest in trading the superstar.

Jon Heyman of Fancred outlined several reasons why he won't be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver deadline:

The Nationals (52-53) entered Monday six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. They are also six games out of the second wild-card spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

    Video Play Button
    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

    Rachel Smith
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Yankees Interested in Zack Wheeler

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yankees Interested in Zack Wheeler

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Report: Stras Could Return 'Much Sooner' Than Expected

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Report: Stras Could Return 'Much Sooner' Than Expected

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumors: Nats and Marlins Continue to Talk J.T. Realmuto

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Rumors: Nats and Marlins Continue to Talk J.T. Realmuto

    Federal Baseball
    via Federal Baseball