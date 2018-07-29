Rockets' Mike D'Antoni on the Warriors: 'They're Not Invincible'July 29, 2018
NBA fans may already be assuming the Golden State Warriors will win their fourth title in five years during the 2018-19 season, but Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni isn't ready to concede just yet.
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Mike D'Antoni on the West: "It's tough. I think James put it best. It didn't change anything. It was tough before. It's tough now. I don't think anybody's jumped over anybody. Golden State looked invincible a couple years ago, even last year. They're not invincible." #Rockets https://t.co/UepKbaIGkj
Still, the Rockets have an uphill battle. While the Warriors added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, two switchable forwards who were important contributors to the team's improved defense last season.
The Rockets came oh-so close to knocking off the Warriors last season, losing in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. They had a 3-2 lead in the series but lost superstar guard Chris Paul late in Game 5, and they dropped the next two contests without him.
Per OddsShark, the Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win it all next season (-175). Houston finds itself fourth (+750), behind the Boston Celtics (+550) and Los Angeles Lakers (+700).
