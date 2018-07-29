Rockets' Mike D'Antoni on the Warriors: 'They're Not Invincible'

David Phillip/Associated Press

NBA fans may already be assuming the Golden State Warriors will win their fourth title in five years during the 2018-19 season, but Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni isn't ready to concede just yet.

Still, the Rockets have an uphill battle. While the Warriors added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, two switchable forwards who were important contributors to the team's improved defense last season.

The Rockets came oh-so close to knocking off the Warriors last season, losing in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. They had a 3-2 lead in the series but lost superstar guard Chris Paul late in Game 5, and they dropped the next two contests without him.

Per OddsShark, the Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win it all next season (-175). Houston finds itself fourth (+750), behind the Boston Celtics (+550) and Los Angeles Lakers (+700).