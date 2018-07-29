Rockets' Mike D'Antoni on the Warriors: 'They're Not Invincible'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni reacts to a play during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)
David Phillip/Associated Press

NBA fans may already be assuming the Golden State Warriors will win their fourth title in five years during the 2018-19 season, but Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni isn't ready to concede just yet.

Still, the Rockets have an uphill battle. While the Warriors added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, two switchable forwards who were important contributors to the team's improved defense last season.

The Rockets came oh-so close to knocking off the Warriors last season, losing in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. They had a 3-2 lead in the series but lost superstar guard Chris Paul late in Game 5, and they dropped the next two contests without him.

Per OddsShark, the Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win it all next season (-175). Houston finds itself fourth (+750), behind the Boston Celtics (+550) and Los Angeles Lakers (+700).

Related

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Says U.S. Gov't Turned Their Back’ on Puerto Rico

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Melo Says U.S. Gov't Turned Their Back’ on Puerto Rico

    Dane Carbaugh
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Rockets Are Now Equipped to Run It Back

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Are Now Equipped to Run It Back

    Chris Thompson
    via Deadspin