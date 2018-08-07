How NBA Free Agency, Salary Cap Work

6 of 8

It would almost be easier to explain what signings don't count as exceptions to allow a team to exceed the salary cap. In order to sign a free agent who's demanding more money than the mid-level exception offers (more on that shortly), a team must fit his first season salary into cap space. Aside from that situation, though, a team can almost always use one of the following exceptions to add a free agent.

In addition to the various levels of Bird Rights that allow a team to re-sign any player it had on the roster at the end of the previous season, here are the options for adding to the roster when cap space otherwise wouldn't allow it:

Rookie Exception: Teams are always allowed to sign their first-round draft picks for 120 percent of the rookie scale. Typically, teams who draft in the top five will wait to sign their picks until after free agency begins, just in case they want to sign someone else with cap space before using this exception.

Minimum Player Salary Exception: Teams can sign as many players as necessary to one-year or two-year minimum-salary deals. Getting veterans like Rashard Lewis and Chris Andersen to agree to short-term, minimum-salary contracts and not having it count against the cap was a big reason the Miami Heat were able to build their early 2010s dynasty. Same goes for how the Warriors filled out their 2017-18 roster with the likes of David West, JaVale McGee and Jordan Bell.

Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception: Teams below the "apron" are allowed to sign a free agent to a deal of up to four years with a first-year salary determined by that year's cap. For the 2018-19 season, that amount is $8.641 million, and it will change proportionally along with the salary cap in subsequent years. Alternatively, teams could sign multiple players for a combined first-year total of up to $8.641 million, as the Charlotte Hornets did this summer with Tony Parker (approx. $5 million), Dwayne Bacon ($1.4 million) and Devonte' Graham ($1 million).

Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception: Similar to the above exception, but one of the penalties for going above the apron is that those teams get less "bonus" space to work with. For this coming season, the amount is $5.337 million in the first year, and the maximum number of years in the deal is three instead of four. This was the exception the Warriors used to sign DeMarcus Cousins.

Room Mid-Level Exception: Only available to teams who have cap room and who have not yet used a different mid-level exception or a bi-annual exception. (More on that momentarily.) The amount for this exception is capped at $4.449 million in 2018-19 and can only apply to deals up to two years in length.

Bi-annual Exception: Like the room exception, the bi-annual exception can only be used on deals up to two years long, but the amount ($3.382 million in 2018-19) is considerably less than the room exception. This can only be used once every other year.

Disabled Player Exception: If a player is ruled medically out for the rest of the season, his team can sign a replacement to a one-year deal worth up to 50 percent of the injured player's salary, or trade for a player in the last year of his contract who is due up to 50 percent of the injured player's salary.

Long story short, there are plenty of ways for teams to spend more than the cap, and they usually do. It's why the luxury tax threshold is significantly higher than the stated salary cap.