41-Year-Old Vince Carter Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Hawks

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and free-agent swingman Vince Carter reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta wants Carter "around its young locker room," which now includes point guard Trae Young, as well as promising frontcourt anchor John Collins.

