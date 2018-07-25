41-Year-Old Vince Carter Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Hawks

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on April 11, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and free-agent swingman Vince Carter reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta wants Carter "around its young locker room," which now includes point guard Trae Young, as well as promising frontcourt anchor John Collins. 

         

