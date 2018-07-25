Athletics Overcome 10-2 Deficit After 6 Innings to Beat Rangers

Mike Stone/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics had the flair for the dramatic Tuesday.

The A's overcame a 10-2 deficit through six innings against the American League West rival Texas Rangers to earn a 13-10 victory in 10 innings. Stephen Piscotty tied the game in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, and Khris Davis provided the difference in the 10th with a three-run blast, his 25th of the season.

The Athletics were only in position to win because of their efforts in the seventh and eighth innings, when they scored seven runs to climb back into the game.

It was a historic performance. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the Athletics drilled four long balls for the third straight game for the first time in franchise history. What's more, it marked the first time since 1939 the team overcame a deficit of eight or more runs after the sixth inning.

The showing continued a red-hot stretch for the playoff contenders. Oakland was a mere 34-36 after its June 15 loss to the Los Angeles Angels and appeared well on its way to a fruitless season, but it is 25-7 in its last 32 contests and 59-43 overall.

The A's are still in third place in the American League West and 7.5 games behind the Houston Astros, but they are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot. The two teams play 10 more times down the stretch as well, so Oakland will have plenty of opportunities to close the gap.

If Tuesday's showing was any indication, the Athletics aren't going to pack it in just because they are facing a deficit.