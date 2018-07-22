Cavs Rumors: David Nwaba, Trevor Booker and Luke Babbitt Drawing Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

Chicago Bulls forward David Nwaba (11) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some wiggle room under the luxury-tax apron this offseason, with a full mid-level exception and biannual exception to offer free agents.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the team has interest in three potential additions: "The Cavs have spoken with Bulls free agent David Nwaba, three-point shooter Luke Babbitt and bruiser Trevor Booker. Nwaba has interest in the Cavs, one of the sources said, while the conversations with Babbitt and Booker's camps were more basic."

Vardon added that the team is expected to match any offers for restricted free-agent guard Rodney Hood.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Korver Trade with Sixers Is Far from Being Completed

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Korver Trade with Sixers Is Far from Being Completed

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets 'In the Mix' for Melo, Morey Confirms

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets 'In the Mix' for Melo, Morey Confirms

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Another Bron Mural Vandalized

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Another Bron Mural Vandalized

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report