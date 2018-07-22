Cavs Rumors: David Nwaba, Trevor Booker and Luke Babbitt Drawing Interest

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some wiggle room under the luxury-tax apron this offseason, with a full mid-level exception and biannual exception to offer free agents.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the team has interest in three potential additions: "The Cavs have spoken with Bulls free agent David Nwaba, three-point shooter Luke Babbitt and bruiser Trevor Booker. Nwaba has interest in the Cavs, one of the sources said, while the conversations with Babbitt and Booker's camps were more basic."

Vardon added that the team is expected to match any offers for restricted free-agent guard Rodney Hood.

