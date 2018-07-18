Larry Fedora Says CFB Is Under Attack, Warns USA 'Will Go Down' If Game Changes

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

College football media days are often used to discuss roster moves and strategies for the upcoming season, but North Carolina coach Larry Fedora took the opportunity to examine the sport as a whole.

"Our game is under attack," Fedora said at ACC media days Wednesday. "... I fear that the game will be pushed so far from what we know that we won't recognize it 10 years from now. And if it does, our country will go down too."

