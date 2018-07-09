Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers Unlikely to Deal Keibert Ruiz for a Rental

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are "not likely" to trade catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to the Baltimore Orioles in any prospective trade package for superstar Manny Machado, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

Ruiz, 19, is considered the No. 44 prospect in baseball, the No. 2 catching prospect and the second-best player in the Dodgers' farm system, per MLB.com.

Per MLB.com's scouting report: "Ruiz runs better than most catchers and moves well behind the plate. He has soft hands and receives the ball better than most young backstops. He has average arm strength but needs to refine his transfer and footwork after throwing out just 22 percent of base stealers last year."

This year, Ruiz is hitting .243 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in 63 games for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

Pitcher Dustin May, also mentioned in Morosi's report, is considered the No. 10 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system. The right-hander is 5-3 this season for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with a 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 72 innings.

As for the latest on the Machado sweepstakes, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the Orioles "have received offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland and Chicago Cubs, and the offers rank in that order of appeal."

If that many teams are indeed actively pursuing Machado, the Orioles can hold out for a king's ransom before the trade deadline. The Dodgers may have to part with prospects of Ruiz's ilk if they want the chance to add Machado for a postseason run.