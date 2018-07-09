Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Anonymous Exec Expects 'He's Gone Sooner Than Later'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It's been nearly a month since it was reported that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and yet the 2014 Finals MVP is still wearing a Spurs uniform.

However, there are some people around the NBA who believe it's only a matter of time before he is on the move.

A Western Conference executive told Justin Tinsley of The Undefeated that he doesn't expect the Spurs to allow the drama to last much longer:

"You gotta expect that he's gone sooner than later. You don't want that dragging into the season. And for someone like Kawhi, you absolutely have to get something in return. ... It's like the entire league is just waiting on the shoe to drop."

Tinsley added, "Quite literally no one knows (or will even whisper) what will happen with the former Finals MVP."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Leonard met with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich less than a week after his desire to leave town became public. The meeting had been scheduled for some time, as the organization looked to repair a damaged relationship with the face of the franchise.

It did not, however, change Leonard's mind. Shelburne and Wojnarowski noted that the two-time All-Star was seeking a trade to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports initially reported that Leonard was "uncomfortable" with the Spurs because of the "mistrust" that had come from the way the team handled his quad injury this past season. Leonard was limited to just nine games and missed the playoffs.

Leonard had been medically cleared by the Spurs in February but made the decision that he wasn't healthy enough to return to the court before the season ended. Wojnarowski later reported the Spurs held a players-only meeting to plead with the star to return for a playoff run.

There has been no shortage of drama surrounding Leonard and the Spurs over the past year or so. With the 2018-19 season tipping off in a few months, the Spurs may need to come down from their reported sky-high asking price.