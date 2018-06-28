Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs 'Ready' to Move; Covet Celtics' Assets

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has made it known that he wants out of San Antonio. And it appears the Spurs are done trying to mend the relationship.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "This doesn't guarantee Leonard is going to the [Los Angeles] Lakers this week—since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out—but league sources say of the Spurs: 'They're ready' to move on from Kawhi."

As for where Leonard might ultimately end up, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Leonard, including the Lakers and [Boston] Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade."

