Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs 'Ready' to Move; Covet Celtics' Assets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

SSAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 6: Gregg Popovich coaches Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2016 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has made it known that he wants out of San Antonio. And it appears the Spurs are done trying to mend the relationship. 

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "This doesn't guarantee Leonard is going to the [Los Angeles] Lakers this week—since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out—but league sources say of the Spurs: 'They're ready' to move on from Kawhi."

As for where Leonard might ultimately end up, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Leonard, including the Lakers and [Boston] Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade."

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

