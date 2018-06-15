Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Feels Betrayed by Spurs Amid Trade Desire

Kawhi Leonard could be willing to sacrifice some money on his next contract if it gets him away from the San Antonio Spurs

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, Leonard "isn't concerned" about missing out on the supermax deal because there is a "feeling of betrayal" by the Spurs that appears to have done irreparable damage to their relationship. 

This comes after Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reported on Friday that Leonard wants to be traded by the Spurs.

       

