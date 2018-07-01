Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs Asked 76ers for 3 1st-Round Picks, 2 Players

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 112-80. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly set a steep asking price during negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers over a potential Kawhi Leonard trade. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Spurs sought three first-round draft picks and two members of the Sixers roster in return for Leonard.

     

