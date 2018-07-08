Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Brewers 'Most Serious' About Orioles Star

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly the most aggressive suitors in trade talks for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

On Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Cleveland Indians are also involved in discussions with the O's ahead of the July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

Machado is putting together a monster 2018 season for the Orioles. He's posted a .310/.380/.557 triple-slash line with 21 home runs and seven stolen bases in 87 games. His .937 OPS ranks 10th in the majors among qualified hitters.

The 26-year-old Florida native's success comes at an ideal time as his contract expires at season's end, making him a free agent if he doesn't sign a new contract before the offseason.

His contract status leaves the Orioles in a tough spot, especially because the three-time All-Star selection expressed serious doubt Thursday about re-signing with the organization.

"At this point, I'm very doubtful," Machado told MASN's Gary Thorne about staying in Baltimore.

That remark came one day after Machado said he'd prefer to play for a championship contender.

"Do I want to go to the playoffs? Yeah," he told reporters. "Do I want to win a ring? Of course I do. Those are all things every baseball player wants, so for me to go somewhere and help out a team, I don't know if it'll be here or it'll be somewhere else, but I'm going to do everything in my power to help the team out."

The Orioles, who own MLB's worst record at 24-64, are nowhere close to title contention.

Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Cleveland are all in the World Series conversation. Moving to one of those clubs would give Machado his wish, though it's unclear whether he'd engage in long-term contract discussions following a potential trade.

Baltimore's front office needs to generate as much competition as possible since the shortstop's contract and comments about his future otherwise limit its leverage in talks.