Astros Top Prospect Kyle Tucker Called Up to MLB

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros added more power to their lineup after calling up top prospect Kyle Tucker on Saturday.

The Astros announced Tucker's promotion from Triple-A on Twitter:

Tucker will start Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox, hitting seventh and playing left field.

The Astros demoted Jake Marisnick, who is hitting .190/.235/.359 in 68 games, to Triple-A to make room for Tucker on the 25-man roster.

MLB.com has Tucker ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in baseball. The 21-year-old posted a .306/.371/.520 slash line with 40 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 80 games with the Fresno Grizzlies.

Tucker's promotion comes as the Astros navigate without catcher Brian McCann and shortstop Carlos Correa, who are both on the disabled list.

Even without McCann and Correa in their lineup, the Astros haven't struggled to find success. Their 59-31 record is the second-best in MLB, trailing only the Boston Red Sox (60-29), and they lead the Seattle Mariners by 2.5 games in the AL West.