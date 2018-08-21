Yu Darvish Out for Season After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Stress Reaction

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Yu Darvish's frustrating 2018 has come to an abrupt end due to an elbow injury.

Per The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, an MRI showed Darvish has a stress reaction in his right elbow and a triceps strain. He is going to be shut down for six weeks and won't pitch again this season.

This comes after Darvish left a rehab start with Low-A South Bend on Sunday after one inning because of discomfort in his pitching arm.

The Cubs signed the 31-year-old to a six-year contract in the offseason, hoping he would play a big role in their quest to get back to the World Series after winning a title in 2016.

Instead, the four-time All-Star stumbled out of the gate with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He's also had two stints on the disabled list in 2018. The first came in early May due to a virus and again on May 27 with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Because of Darvish's extended absence already this season, Cubs manager Joe Maddon won't have an issue forming a rotation without the right-hander. They acquired Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers on July 27 to add depth to a group that includes Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Chatwood.