LeBron James to Lakers: Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Focused on LA After Deal

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's resolve remains the same as he seeks a trade away from the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Leonard prefers a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should they land Leonard, he'd be the second All-Star Los Angeles added this offseason. Klutch Sports Group announced LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

James' imminent arrival in the City of Angels will likely give Leonard even more incentive to suit up for the Lakers.

Of course, the Spurs ultimately have the final say where he goes this summer.

USA Today's Sam Amick reported on a rumored "Godfather Lakers offer" Los Angeles was prepared to put on the table. Reaching an agreement with James may provide the Lakers front office with additional comfort to sacrifice younger stars in return for Leonard.

The Philadelphia 76ers are chasing Leonard as well. Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz provided some information on the ongoing negotiations between Philadelphia and San Antonio:

Likewise, the Sixers could step up their pursuit after having lost out on James. Wojnarowski reported Sixers officials met with James' representatives Sunday before he announced his decision.

The Lakers are already the biggest winners of the offseason after James agreed to a max contract. Acquiring Leonard would be the cherry on top and potentially make Los Angeles a serious challenger to the Golden State Warriors.