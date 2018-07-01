LeBron James to Lakers: Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Focused on LA After Deal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 5: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on January 5, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's resolve remains the same as he seeks a trade away from the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Leonard prefers a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should they land Leonard, he'd be the second All-Star Los Angeles added this offseason. Klutch Sports Group announced LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

James' imminent arrival in the City of Angels will likely give Leonard even more incentive to suit up for the Lakers.

Of course, the Spurs ultimately have the final say where he goes this summer.

USA Today's Sam Amick reported on a rumored "Godfather Lakers offer" Los Angeles was prepared to put on the table. Reaching an agreement with James may provide the Lakers front office with additional comfort to sacrifice younger stars in return for Leonard.

The Philadelphia 76ers are chasing Leonard as well. Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz provided some information on the ongoing negotiations between Philadelphia and San Antonio:

Likewise, the Sixers could step up their pursuit after having lost out on James. Wojnarowski reported Sixers officials met with James' representatives Sunday before he announced his decision.

The Lakers are already the biggest winners of the offseason after James agreed to a max contract. Acquiring Leonard would be the cherry on top and potentially make Los Angeles a serious challenger to the Golden State Warriors.

Related

    Lonzo Had No Doubt LeBron Was Coming

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Had No Doubt LeBron Was Coming

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Title Odds After LeBron Decision

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Title Odds After LeBron Decision

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    KCP, Lakers Agree to 1-Year, $12 Million Contract

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    KCP, Lakers Agree to 1-Year, $12 Million Contract

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The King's in LA — Grab the Merch

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The King's in LA — Grab the Merch

    Bleacherreportshop
    via Bleacherreportshop