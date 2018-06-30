Timberwolves Rumors: Luol Deng, Joakim Noah Could Be of Interest If Bought Out

Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau has already reunited with Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he could reportedly have interest in two other former players in the event they hit the buyout market.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Minnesota "will also monitor the situations for Joakim Noah and Luol Deng down the road. Both former Bulls are candidates to be bought out of their big deals and the Wolves would certainly consider bringing one of them in on a minimum deal down the road."

Deng, 33, appeared in a single game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season after the coaching staff decided to dedicate his minutes to younger players in need of developmental playing time.

"It definitely hurts," Deng told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne in November. "But the only answer for me now is to prove myself away from L.A. I'm not asked to play, I'm not in the rotation, so I can't prove myself here."

Deng, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with L.A. in 2016, has two years and $36.8 million remaining on his contract.

Noah is in a similar situation after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Knicks two summers ago.

Last season, the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year appeared in seven games after clashing with former head coach Jeff Hornacek.