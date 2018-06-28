Celtics Rumors: Boston Confident It Can Keep Kyrie Irving in FA Next Summer

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are "very confident" they can re-sign point guard Kyrie Irving should he opt out of his current contract next summer, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday.

Irving said earlier this month he doesn't plan on signing an extension with the Celtics this offseason, telling reporters he's instead focusing on his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.

