Chelsea Will Reportedly Consider Ruben Loftus-Cheek Loan Amid Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 15: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of England talks to the media during the England Press Conference on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Alex Morton/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly turn down any transfer approaches made for midfield starlet Ruben Lotus-Cheek this summer but may consider sending the youngster out on loan once again. 

According to Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, where Loftus-Cheek spent the previous season on loan, are said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old on a temporary basis next term.

"Other suitors had even hoped to secure the player permanently, but Chelsea, regardless of the identity of their head coach next season, have already decided they will not consider a sale," continued Fifield. "The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are convinced Loftus-Cheek has a significant role to play in Chelsea's long-term future."

As noted in the report, the Blues are expected to appoint Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager in the coming days, although Antonio Conte is still in charge. Nice playmaker Jean Michael Seri is reported to be on his list of transfer targets.

Sarri appears set to take charge at Chelsea.
Sarri appears set to take charge at Chelsea.Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

After a promising season on loan at Crystal Palace in 2017-18, Loftus-Cheek forced his way into the England squad for the current FIFA World Cup. He impressed off the bench against Tunisia and then started for the Three Lions as they hammered Panama 6-1.

The Chelsea man put in another accomplished performance in that outing:

Prior to that match Loftus-Cheek spoke about his own future and hinted he may have to leave the Blues if he is to get the football he needs at this point in his career.

"I want to play," said Loftus-Cheek, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. "That's the key for me next season regarding where I end up. I want to play. I want to play as much as I can."

The Scouted Football Twitter account expressed its bemusement at the situation, especially given the players seemingly ahead of Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order as things stand:

During his time with Palace the midfielder showed he has a lot to offer. Whether played as a narrow winger, in support of a centre-forward or in more of a withdrawn position, Loftus-Cheek can cause problems for defenders with his power and poise on the ball.

It'll be interesting to see where he ends up should Chelsea send him on loan. Broadcaster Sarah Halpin would be keen to see him at Everton:

Another season getting regular games may be to the Blues' benefit so they can continue to assess Loftus-Cheek in the Premier League. However, it wouldn't be a huge show of faith in a young player who has made major strides in his career.

Loftus-Cheek will want some clarity over his long-term future, and after the form he's showed lately, he may feel he deserves a chance with the Blues in 2018-19.

