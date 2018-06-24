DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Mavs Willing to Forgive Clippers Star, Offer Contract

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

In the summer of 2015, star center DeAndre Jordan verbally committed to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, only to change his mind at the last minute and re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the past is the past, and if Jordan opts out of his contract this offseason and becomes a free agent, the Mavericks would be willing to bury the hatchet and bring him aboard.

According to Mike Fisher of 247Sports: "The Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center."

