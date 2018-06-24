DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Mavs Willing to Forgive Clippers Star, Offer Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan walks off the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets 134-115 during an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

In the summer of 2015, star center DeAndre Jordan verbally committed to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, only to change his mind at the last minute and re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the past is the past, and if Jordan opts out of his contract this offseason and becomes a free agent, the Mavericks would be willing to bury the hatchet and bring him aboard.

According to Mike Fisher of 247Sports: "The Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs Had to Risk It All for Luka

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Mavs Had to Risk It All for Luka

    The Official Site of the Dallas Mavericks
    via The Official Site of the Dallas Mavericks

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Reasons Luka Doncic Was a Good Pick

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    5 Reasons Luka Doncic Was a Good Pick

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit