Grading Every Team's 2018 NBA Draft Performance

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA draft was expected to be hectic, and it delivered on that promise almost immediately.

There was a prospect swap inside of the top five and another involving a separate top-10 selection. There were head-scratching risers and puzzling fallers. There were (carefully worded) #WojBombs and over-the-top reactions to just about everything.

It felt a lot like business as usual.

To carry on more time-honored draft traditions, let's grab a red pen and start marking up the draft-night work of all 30 organizations.

Prospect quality matters, but we're most focused on maximizing value. It's not just about getting the right prospects—the timing can be equally critical.