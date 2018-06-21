Justise Winslow Trade Rumors Surface as Heat Look to Land 2018 NBA Draft Pick

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly looking to acquire a first-round pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, according to Jeremy Woo of SI.com, and one player they could dangle is forward Justise Winslow.

According to Jake Fischer of SI.com, "I've been told Winslow is available in Miami's trade discussions."

The Heat currently do not have a pick in this year's draft.

Winslow, 22, averaged just 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and a career-high 38 percent from three in 24.7 minutes per game. He largely came off the bench for Miami, making just 25 starts.

His improvement from beyond the arc could make Winslow intriguing to teams seeking a physical, high-energy player capable of playing the 3 or 4, even if Winslow has yet to develop into a true difference-maker on the offensive end.

He's also on the final year of his rookie deal, meaning he'll come in at an affordable $3.4 million next year before hitting restricted free agency, per Spotrac.com.

Given Miami's wealth of options on the perimeter with Tyler Johnson, James Johnson, Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson on the wing, it's easy to see why the Heat might be willing to move on from Winslow in the hopes of getting into Thursday's draft.

And given that Winslow has yet to establish himself as a franchise player after being the No. 10 pick in 2015, it's also easy to see why he's expendable.