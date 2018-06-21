76ers Trade Mikal Bridges to Suns After Feel-Good Story with Mom Tyneeha Rivers

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns added a two-time NCAA champion to their wing rotation Thursday after working out a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Villanova product Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Considering Bridges was a go-to playmaker for the national champion Wildcats, he was an obvious target for the Sixers. His connection to the organization runs even deeper:

Bridges and his family had little time to celebrate the moment, though. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported the Suns acquired Bridges' draft rights for a 2021 first-round pick and the draft rights to Zhaire Smith.

Bridges was a solid player during his first two collegiate seasons, but he elevated his game as a junior. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting a head-turning 51.4 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range in 2017-18.

His ability to space the floor as a long-range marksman was a critical component of Villanova's lethal offense, as Bridges and Jalen Brunson were often too much for opposing defenses to stop.

His shooting touch figures to translate to the NBA, but he is also big enough at 6'7" and quick enough to stick with shooting guards and small forwards on the defensive end. Bridges' floor is likely a productive three-and-D wing, but his ceiling is much higher if he improves his ability to create his own shot.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Bridges as the fifth-best draft prospect following the conclusion of the NBA regular season.

Bridges will be a solid defensive foil for Suns forward TJ Warren, who is a good scorer but adds little on the other end for the Suns. Bridges will likely push Josh Jackson to power forward as well.

Between Bridges and Arizona Wildcats center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick, the Phoenix frontcourt should be set for the foreseeable future.