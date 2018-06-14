Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly Could Be Taken No. 2 in 2018 NBA Draft by Kings

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. was considered a potential No. 1 overall pick until a back injury derailed his lone season at Missouri.

It appears as though that hasn't hurt his draft stock.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are strongly considering taking Porter with the No. 2 overall pick in next Thursday's draft. Porter, Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III are believed to be the three players under closest consideration from Sacramento, assuming the Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton at No. 1.

Porter is perhaps the best pure scorer in the draft. He's a 6'11" forward who stretches out to the three-point arc with ease and can handle the ball in the open court. No player in this draft class can score in as many ways as him. While he's somewhat of a black hole at times offensively, Porter does move well without the ball and knocks down open shots.

He never got a chance to show off his skills at Missouri after hurting his back in his first game and then sitting out until the postseason. Missouri lost both of his games after returning—first a two-point loss to Georgia in the SEC tournament and then a blowout at the hands of Florida State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Porter played inefficiently in both contests and showed signs of obvious rust.

The lack of tape and medicals on Porter is a concern, and he has already canceled a workout Friday in Chicago, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. But his draft stock has been trending upward despite limited public knowledge, so the behind-the-scenes intel must be promising.

Doncic and Ayton are the consensus top two players in this class, so it would stand to reason that the Kings take whichever player the Suns don't. However, the Kings are reportedly lukewarm on Doncic's NBA prospects, according to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony.

Bagley is perhaps the safest pick at No. 2, as he's an offensively sound forward who should spend a decade in the NBA racking up 15-20 points a night. However, he also has the lowest upside of the three aforementioned players.