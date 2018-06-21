Giancarlo Stanton on Walk-Off HR vs. Mariners: 'That's What You Always Want'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins in December, but he truly became a Yankee on Wednesday night when he hit a walk-off home run to cap a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

As seen in the following video courtesy of YES Network, Stanton crushed a breaking ball from reliever Ryan Cook for a two-run bomb that sent Yankees players and fans alike into a frenzy:

Following the 7-5 win, Stanton reflected on the moment, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey: "That's what you always want. You help win a game and you have your whole team waiting for you, that's what you always hope for. Fun moments and good future memories."

