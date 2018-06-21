Giancarlo Stanton on Walk-Off HR vs. Mariners: 'That's What You Always Want'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reacts after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 7-5. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins in December, but he truly became a Yankee on Wednesday night when he hit a walk-off home run to cap a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

As seen in the following video courtesy of YES Network, Stanton crushed a breaking ball from reliever Ryan Cook for a two-run bomb that sent Yankees players and fans alike into a frenzy:

Following the 7-5 win, Stanton reflected on the moment, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey: "That's what you always want. You help win a game and you have your whole team waiting for you, that's what you always hope for. Fun moments and good future memories."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

