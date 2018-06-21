NBA Free Agency 2018: Bold Predictions for LeBron James, Paul George and More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Strap in, folks.

Thursday's NBA draft signals the official opening of the offseason. Things are only going to get more hectic from here.

We've already witnessed the first swap of the exchange season, with the Charlotte Hornets agreeing to send Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for Timofey Mozgov, a pair of second-round picks and cash, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. That doesn't look like a needle-mover—although it could make the Nets big free-agency players in 2019—but several of this summer's transactions will be.

What the free-agency market lacks in star quantity it makes up for with quality. Some of the Association's most notable names will be up for grabs, so let's examine their situations and predict how they could play out.

LeBron James

The latest edition of "The Summer of LeBron" is perhaps the most fascinating to date.

For starters, the King has showed zero signs of slowing down despite celebrating his 33rd birthday in December. He set new career highs in games (82) and assists (9.1 per game), matched his previous best in rebounds (8.6) and bettered his career averages in points (27.5) and field-goal shooting (54.2).

Then, he somehow upped the ante in the postseason, ultimately carrying the 32-loss, undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals.

He remains the Association's definition of a transformative talent, and he could be available to almost anyone depending on how he handles his $35.6 million player option for next season.

"Something that should be understood when it comes to James this summer: Anything is possible," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote. "Repeat: anything."

The seemingly most likely scenarios involve staying in his native Ohio, joining rising powers in the Philadelphia 76ers or Houston Rockets or helping turn the Los Angeles Lakers back into a contender.

L.A.'s opened a path to two max contract slots at the deadline, meaning if he chooses Hollywood, he can bring an All-Star sidekick with him.

While James' preferences are unclear, the Lakers' recruiting pitch should sound like music to his ears. He'd not only move to one of the premier markets (opening the door for any number of entertainment endeavors), he could hand-pick his top running mate and join a roster stocked with young talent playing on rookie-scale contracts.

Prediction: LeBron James signs with the Lakers

Paul George

The Palmdale, California native hasn't hidden his interest in one day returning to the West Coast and enjoying the perks of playing a starring role on the Lakers.

Considering how the Oklahoma City Thunder fared during his first campaign in the Sooner State—winning only one more game than the previous season, exiting the playoffs in the first round—this might seem like an open-and-shut case.

Marc Stein of the New York Times has heard otherwise:

"Since last week's newsletter item about the Thunder's better-than-expected chances of retaining the All-Star forward Paul George in free agency, I've heard even more support around the league for the idea that Oklahoma City can really convince George to stay.

"No deal is done until it's done, as they say, so there will be no tangible relief in O.K.C. until George officially spurns his hometown Los Angeles Lakers this summer to stay put alongside Russell Westbrook.

"... But it has reached the point that potential contract scenarios are starting to circulate."

George's free-agency is at least a two-team race, maybe more.

But the Lakers alone have appealed to George before, and now they might have LeBron to assist Magic Johnson and the front office in their courtship.

Who says no the King?

Prediction: Paul George signs with the Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins

Erase Cousins' Achilles injury, and his free agency is probably as drama-free as Kevin Durant's and Chris Paul's seem like they're going to be.

But Cousins did suffer the injury, perhaps the worst a basketball player can suffer. And let's not forget, whenever the tendon is healed, it will need to support his massive 6'11", 270-pound frame.

It's no surprise, then, to hear his market is murky.

"There may be only two suitors among the cap-room brigade: the Mavericks and the Lakers," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "And L.A.'s interest is unclear."

What we do have clarity on, though, is the New Orleans Pelicans' interest in bringing him back. Anthony Davis wants him around. So does head coach Alvin Gentry, who recently had his contract extended.

That should be enough for New Orleans to pull the trigger. If it isn't, there's also this—the Pelicans' cap room is almost nonexistent even without Cousins. So, if Boogie bolts, there's no obvious mechanism with which to replace him, at least not with a player of remotely the same caliber.

Prediction: DeMarcus Cousins re-signs with the Pelicans

