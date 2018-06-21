How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Most Glaring Weakness Through the Draft

0 of 30

David Sherman/Getty Images

The NBA draft is most teams' first stop on their offseason shopping trips.

While the annual talent grab offers nothing in the way of guarantees, it's one of the most pivotal parts of roster-building. Guess right, and you can change your franchise's fortune in the most cost-effective manner possible.

That's the hope, anyway.

Not every club will leave Thursday with a difference-maker, but they'll all enter it with plans to pick up talent and correct some roster flaws. We've pinpointed each organization's most glaring weakness and examined ways to address it at the draft.