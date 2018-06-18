Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul Focused on Recruiting LeBron James to Houston

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 9: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets talks with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers on NOVEMBER 9, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Chris Paul is reportedly trying to lure LeBron James to the Houston Rockets even though he is a free agent this offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"Somebody close to (Paul) said to me that he has his focus on recruiting LeBron (to Houston) as anything he's done in this league," Wojnarowski reported Monday (h/t ClutchFans).

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Adidas to Drop Harden MVP Kicks

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Adidas to Drop Harden MVP Kicks

    Sneaker News
    via Sneaker News

    Hayward on Track to Be 'Fully Cleared' in August

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hayward on Track to Be 'Fully Cleared' in August

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Spurs Aren't in a Rush to Make Kawhi Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Spurs Aren't in a Rush to Make Kawhi Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mavs Have 'Targeted' Doncic with No. 5 Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mavs Have 'Targeted' Doncic with No. 5 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report