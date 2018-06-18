Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul Focused on Recruiting LeBron James to Houston

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Chris Paul is reportedly trying to lure LeBron James to the Houston Rockets even though he is a free agent this offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"Somebody close to (Paul) said to me that he has his focus on recruiting LeBron (to Houston) as anything he's done in this league," Wojnarowski reported Monday (h/t ClutchFans).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.