5 Best Trade Offers Cavs Can Make for Kawhi Leonard

0 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers need some help. Kawhi Leonard would qualify as such.

In a quest to upgrade the team after getting swept out of the NBA Finals, the Cavs have made calls to the San Antonio Spurs about Leonard, per Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

The 26-year-old wants out of San Antonio over the organization's handling of a troublesome quad injury that kept him out of most of the season, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Trading for Leonard would be the ultimate recruitment pitch for LeBron James to stay in Cleveland, giving him one of the NBA's best players on both sides of the ball.

Doing so will not be easy, of course. There's still a chance Leonard and the Spurs can make things work and he stays put. If not, there are 29 teams that should be putting together trade packages as we speak.

The Cavs don't have a lot of young players, existing stars or draft picks to offer, so they'll have to get creative with their proposals. Some will undoubtedly limit other potential moves or cost future draft picks that could turn out to be extremely valuable.

If Leonard is available, the Cavaliers have to at least try to pair him with James.