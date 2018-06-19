Stay Away! 1 Prospect Every Team Should Avoid in 2018 NBA Draft

21 of 24

I feel bad for Sacramento Kings fans. They've suffered for so long, and there has to be a hanging cloud of inevitability that it will only continue.

I already mentioned Deandre Ayton with the Suns, but it would also be a mistake for the Kings to take him at No. 2 as well. That doesn't mean I don't think he shouldn't go No. 2, though, as long as the Kings trade down and someone else uses the pick.

If they do use the pick, whoever they pick, even Ayton, is probably going to work out. But my job here is to determine which player has the best chance to go wrong, and that's Ayton.

Maybe I'm being petty, but the whole notion of Ayton being the next DeMarcus Cousins makes Sacramento drating him feel like they'd just be making the same mistake twice. If there's a way to Kangz this up, Ayton could be it. Both have tremendous offensive skillsets. Both have limitations on defense and can linger getting back.

In fact, according to Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer, some of Ayton's stats are right there with Jahlil Okafor's, though I fully expect Ayton to be much better than that.

The Kings should be looking for a change of culture and personality. Drafting Boogie 2.0 could just make it a little harder for fans to get excited about it. I much prefer someone like Luka Doncic here.

There are rumors that the Kings are looking to trade down, according to O'Connor: "The offseason hot stove is already burning up just three days after the Warriors' win. The Kings and Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft, according to multiple league front-office executives. Sacramento is in the asset-stacking business, while Dallas is trying to compete for the playoffs next season."

That would be preferable. More swings at the ball give the Kings a better chance at hitting one out of the park. If they can get two picks instead of one, it should work for them.