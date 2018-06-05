The Top Interview Question to Ask Every Projected NBA Lottery Pick

1 of 14

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Question for Deandre Ayton: Where are you weakest?

Asking a player where he's the weakest is a self-awareness question. The answer to scouts is already agreed upon—Ayton lacks instincts in terms of making reads defensively.

But it's important that he recognizes that and, as an NBA anchor, he understands how his value could be made or broken based on his defense.

Ayton comes off as confident in his ability. "I promise you...they'e never seen anything like me," is just one his recent tweets that highlights this. In an interview with CBS Sports Radio, per The Bright Side, he talked about how a potential pairing with Devin Booker in Phoenix could look like "Shaq and Kobe 2.0."

There isn't anything wrong with confidence, and given his strength, length, skill and production, talent isn't an issue. But if you're looking at Ayton with the No. 1 pick, you want to be sure he knows he hasn't made it to NBA stardom yet.

Ayton and his weak defensive instincts were ultimately embarrassed by Buffalo in the NCAA tournament. Asking what went wrong there would be a solid start to the interview. But, in general, it wouldn't be a great sign if he didn't acknowledge that he needs to make serious defensive improvements.