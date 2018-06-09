2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Pre-Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline Edition

1 of 14

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

50. Tony Carr (Penn State, PG, Sophomore)

Carr took a tumble down the board after a rough showing at the combine, which had something to do with Jevon Carter's defense. Carr's limited athleticism is a problem, but he'll draw looks for his 6'5" size for a combo, 2.4 threes per game and adequate playmaking ability.

49. Alize Johnson (Missouri State, PF, Senior)

Johnson possesses intriguing versatility fueled by high-level rebounding instincts, grab-and-go ball-handling skills and capable three-point range. He just doesn't defend or create shots at a good-enough level for a skinny 22-year-old.

48. Justin Jackson (Maryland, SF/PF, Sophomore)

A shoulder injury knocked Jackson out most of the season, and he didn't play great when he was on the floor. But with combo forward tools and a 43.8 percent three-point stroke his freshman year, it will be worth taking a flier on Jackson in the late 40s or 50s.

47. Rawle Alkins (Arizona, SG, Sophomore)

It wouldn't be shocking if Alkins gets drafted much earlier. All it will take is one coach to admire his NBA body, scoring versatility and defensive toughness. But at this stage, Alkins has played two years of college ball and still doesn't have a core strength to lean on.

46. Landry Shamet (Wichita State, PG, Sophomore)

A lack of explosiveness hurts Shamet, who's skilled, an accurate shooter and high-IQ passer. The big question is whether he'll be able to beat defenders off the dribble and finish in traffic around the rim.

45. Malik Newman (Kansas, SG, Sophomore)

Newman's role in the pros should already be clearly defined. He'll be valued as a scoring specialist in spurts—not the lead guard he was once thought to be coming out of high school. Coaches will throw him into a game on a short leash in hopes he catches fire.

44. Chimezie Metu (USC, C, Junior)

Metu's impact never matched his numbers or talent. He's still worth drafting for his NBA tools and scoring skill level around the post, though coaches will want to see more toughness from Metu defensively and under the boards.

43. Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 1998)

Scouts have been tracking Kurucs for years now, even though he's yet to have a steady role at a high level. He just pops with NBA size, a smooth shooting stroke, athletic slashing ability and intriguing defensive tools.

42. Omari Spellman (Villanova, PF/C, Freshman)

The draw to Spellman stems from his outside shooting and hands around the basket, plus his mix of power and mobility. Whoever drafts him will spend next year working on his conditioning and body.

41. Devonte' Graham (Kansas, PG, Senior)

Graham will likely start in the G League, but his opportunity will come once a backup ball-handler is needed. He's already 23 years old, making it unlikely he'll earn first-round looks, but his shooting and pick-and-roll play should give him a chance to crack a roster at some point.