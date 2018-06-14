Lakers Draft Rumors: LA Has Interest in PG Anfernee Simons at No. 25

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: Anfernee Simons #39 talks to the media during the NBA Draft Combine Day 1 at the Quest Multisport Center on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Add Anfernee Simons to the Los Angeles Lakers' reported wishlist at No. 25 overall. 

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers—who have the 24th pick—are "interested" in Simons if he's available late in the first round. 

Simons, 19, announced in March that he planned to forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the NBA draft since he was a year removed from high school. 

The IMG Academy product and former 5-star prospect proceeded to make a trip to Chicago for the combine. There, he measured in officially at 6'3 ¼" in shoes with an impressive 6'9 ¼wingspan

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Simons to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 34 overall in his latest mock draft. 

"Simons could be hit or miss coming straight from high school with an underdeveloped frame," Wasserman wrote. "He'll be an upside gamble in the No. 25-35 range for his athleticism and scoring potential."

The Lakers, it should be noted, have been connected to a handful of prospects in Round 1. 

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported Wednesday that there's a "growing belief around the league" the Lakers made a promise to former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter and will select him if he's still on the board at No. 25 overall. 

O'Connor also linked the Lakers to former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith on a recent episode of The Ringer NBA Show (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin). 

"I've heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they're targeting," O'Connor said. "Zhaire Smith is the name that I've heard that they're very high on."

On top of that, the New York Times' Adam Zagoria reported the Lakers are "seriously considering" selecting Mitchell Robinson at No. 25. 

   

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports

Related

    Who Would Take a Risk on MPJ?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Would Take a Risk on MPJ?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Offseason Targets for the Los Angeles Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    5 Offseason Targets for the Los Angeles Lakers

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    KCP Named Second-best Free Agent SG

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    KCP Named Second-best Free Agent SG

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life

    Did Lonzo Ball's Diss Track Take It Too Far?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Did Lonzo Ball's Diss Track Take It Too Far?

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life