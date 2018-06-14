Lakers Draft Rumors: LA Has Interest in PG Anfernee Simons at No. 25

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Add Anfernee Simons to the Los Angeles Lakers' reported wishlist at No. 25 overall.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers—who have the 24th pick—are "interested" in Simons if he's available late in the first round.

Simons, 19, announced in March that he planned to forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the NBA draft since he was a year removed from high school.

The IMG Academy product and former 5-star prospect proceeded to make a trip to Chicago for the combine. There, he measured in officially at 6'3 ¼" in shoes with an impressive 6'9 ¼" wingspan.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Simons to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 34 overall in his latest mock draft.

"Simons could be hit or miss coming straight from high school with an underdeveloped frame," Wasserman wrote. "He'll be an upside gamble in the No. 25-35 range for his athleticism and scoring potential."

The Lakers, it should be noted, have been connected to a handful of prospects in Round 1.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported Wednesday that there's a "growing belief around the league" the Lakers made a promise to former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter and will select him if he's still on the board at No. 25 overall.



O'Connor also linked the Lakers to former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith on a recent episode of The Ringer NBA Show (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin).

"I've heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they're targeting," O'Connor said. "Zhaire Smith is the name that I've heard that they're very high on."

On top of that, the New York Times' Adam Zagoria reported the Lakers are "seriously considering" selecting Mitchell Robinson at No. 25.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.